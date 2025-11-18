Roy scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Roy lit the lamp against his former team just under four minutes into Monday's contest for his first goal of the season. With his opening goal to the campaign, the 30-year-old blueliner is up to three points, 28 shots on net, 21 hits and 40 blocks through 19 games this season. Despite his slow start offensively, Roy hasn't missed a beat in terms of category coverage and is once again near the necessary pace to reach his fifth straight season with 100-plus hits and blocks. Roy is a solid depth fantasy defenseman in category leagues and could find a way to increase his scoring output alongside his blue line pairing Jakob Chychrun, who is also heating up offensively.