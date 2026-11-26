Roy scored a goal on two shots on net while adding an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The veteran blueliner looked like he had wrapped up the scoring when he flipped home a 200-foot empty-netter with less than three minutes left in the third period, giving the Caps a 5-2 lead, but somehow three more goals were scored before the final horn. It was Roy's first multi-point performance of the season, but he's been surprisingly productive of late with two goals, five points, 17 blocked shots, 14 shots on net and 13 hits over the last seven games.