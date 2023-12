Phillips registered an assist while logging 11:40 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Phillips has managed just two assists in his last 14 games and has served as healthy scratch in recent weeks. With T.J. Oshie (upper body) nearing a return and Max Pacioretty (achilles) possibly returning before the end of the month, Phillips will need to jumpstart his offensive game if he wishes to continue garnering regular ice time.