Phillips scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Phillips' first game against his former team couldn't have gone much better, as he earned his first two NHL points in the contest. He got the Capitals on the board with a tally at 6:50 of the second period, then set up Connor McMichael just over three minutes later for the tying goal. Phillips appeared in just three NHL games with the Flames after being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Capitals have given him a third-line role to begin this season, though fantasy managers may want to see if he can find consistency before considering him as a depth forward.