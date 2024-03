Phillips was called up from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Phillips could be pressed into service against the Hurricanes on Friday depending on the health of T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Aliaksei Protas (lower body), in addition to the pending suspension of Tom Wilson. The 25-year-old Phillips has played in 30 NHL games this season, including three with the Penguins, in which he garnered one goal, four assists and 20 shots.