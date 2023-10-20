Phillips skated on the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome during Friday's practice, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Phillips had an impressive training camp and is among the only Capitals players to be producing offensively (one goal, one assist) in the first three games. Head coach Spencer Carbery appears to be putting his lines in a blender following a rough start with Phillips as the beneficiary earning a crack at a coveted spot on Alex Ovechkin's flank, so those in deeper leagues and daily formats may want to roll the dice on the 25-year-old heading when setting their lineups ahead of Saturday's action.