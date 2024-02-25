Pacioretty registered an assist and added four shots and two hits during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Pacioretty has not scored a goal since Jan. 11, but has mustered four assists over his last seven games as he works his way back from a significant Achilles injury. The 35-year-old could be on the move prior to the trade deadline if the Capitals continue to lose ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race which could enhance Pacioretty's fantasy value during the home stretch of the 2023-24 campaign.