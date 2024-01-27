Pacioretty (lower body) won't return to Saturday's contest against Dallas.

Pacioretty picked up one shot on goal, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 10:25 of ice time prior to leaving Saturday's game. He has produced one goal and six assists in 12 outings this campaign. Washington is off until Feb. 6 against Montreal because of the All-Star break, so Pacioretty has some additional time to recover.