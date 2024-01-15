Pacioretty delivered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Pacioretty has a goal, two assists and a plus-2 rating since his Jan. 3 return from a long-term Achillies injury. Formerly the offensive focal point of the Canadiens prior to career stops in Vegas and Carolina, Pacioretty now finds himself on a Capitals team that is ranked seventh within the fiercely competitive Metropolitan Division. However, Pacioretty's current one-year, $4 million contract serves as a nice proving ground to see how much he has left in the tank before he'd officially become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.