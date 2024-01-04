Pacioretty (Achilles) played 11:47 in his season debut versus New Jersey on Wednesday.
It was Pacioretty's first game in almost a year. as he lasted played on Jan. 19, 2023. The 35-year-old failed to hit the scoresheet in a 6-3 loss. He did not see any power play time against the Devils but that should change in the near future as Pacioretty has had 10 seasons with double-digit points with the man-advantage.
