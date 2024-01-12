Pacioretty scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Pacioretty was responsible for Washington's lone tally in the second period Thursday, as he one-timed an Alex Ovechkin feed past Joey Daccord to cut Seattle's lead to 2-1. It's Pacioretty's first goal and second point in four games with the Capitals this season, after missing nearly a year while recovering from a torn Achilles. The veteran winger played just three games with the Hurricanes in 2022-23, scoring three goals.