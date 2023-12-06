Pacioretty (Achilles) is still at least two weeks away from returning, but he has been skating regularly, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Pacioretty hasn't played since Jan. 19 because of the injury and logged just five contests in 2022-23. Even when the 35-year-old does return, it might take time for him to shake off the rust, though there's a good chance he'll get an opportunity to serve in a top-six role. Pacioretty has also excelled in recent years when healthy, contributing 78 goals and 157 points in 163 contests from 2019-20 through 2022-23.