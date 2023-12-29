Pacioretty (Achilles) will not be in the lineup Friday versus the Islanders, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Pacioretty has yet to play this season after suffering his second torn Achilles on Jan. 19. The good news is that his season debut is imminent. Pacioretty has only played in 44 games over the last two-and-a-half seasons, scoring 22 times while adding 18 assists. The Capitals desperately need his offensive acumen as they are averaging only 2.34 goals per contest, 31st in the NHL.