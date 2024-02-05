Pacioretty (lower body) skated on the top line during Monday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Pacioretty exited in the second period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Jan. 27 after logging just 10:25 of ice time, but he appears to have avoided the kind of significant injury that has sidelined him for most of the last two seasons. The 35-year-old has a goal and six points in 12 games since making his Capitals debut following a lengthy rehab for an Achilles injury and could be a worthwhile play against his former Canadiens teammates when the Capitals host Montreal on Tuesday.