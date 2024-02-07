Pacioretty played 18:12 TOI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

After sustaining a lower body injury on Jan. 27, Pacioretty found his place on the second line being centered by teammate Connor McMichael with T.J. Oshie on the opposite wing. The injury did not hurt his playing time as the 18:12 TOI was the most he played all season. Pacioretty fired five shots on net, played 3:56 TOI on the power play and finished with a minus-1 rating. He looks to improve on his only goal of the season when the Capitals face the Panthers on Thursday.