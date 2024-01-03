Pacioretty (Achilles) will make his Capitals debut Wednesday versus New Jersey.

It will be Pacioretty's first game since Jan. 19, 2023. After missing nearly a year, it wouldn't be surprising if the 35-year-old initially sees limited minutes, but he should eventually settle into a top-six spot and get a significant amount of power-play ice time. His return also might result in Aliaksei Protas assuming a lesser role.