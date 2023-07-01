Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Capitals on Saturday.

Pacioretty is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, scoring three goals in just five games, capped by a torn Achilles in January. Still, the 34-year-old winger is just two seasons removed from a 51-point campaign, making it an intriguing upside signing for the Caps. If healthy, Pacioretty should be firmly in the mix for a top-six role.