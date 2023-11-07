Pacioretty (Achilles) has skated three times over the past couple weeks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Pacioretty is still working his way back from the Achilles injury he sustained in late January, but he still believes he can play, telling Gulitti "I do know I have a lot of hockey left in me. There was a time where maybe I wasn't as confident in that, a time where I didn't know if I'd play hockey ever again, but I'm coming to the rink every day thinking that this could be my last day here and just enjoying it." There's still no clear timeline for Pacioretty's return, but the fact that he hasn't begun to skate on a regular basis yet doesn't bode well for his availability in the near future.