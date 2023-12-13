Pacioretty (Achilles) practice with the team for the first time Wednesday, albeit wearing a non-contact sweater, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Pacioretty appears to be slowly working his way back into shape but will need to be cleared for contact before he truly returns to action. Still, Wednesday's practice session is a step in the right direction. Once up to full game speed, Pacioretty could be in line for a top-six role with the Caps, including linking up with one of the power-play units.