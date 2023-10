Pacioretty (Achilles) has yet to resume skating though coach Spencer Carbery told reporters he would begin "soon," per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Pacioretty started the year on long-term injured reserve and was not expected to return during the first month of the season but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Even once he starts skating, the veteran winger will likely need some significant practice time before he is in contention to take a spot in the lineup.