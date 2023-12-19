Pacioretty (Achilles) is "real close" to playing according to coach Spencer Carbery and could be ready as soon as the club's Dec. 27 clash with the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Pacioretty signed with the Capitals in the offseason but has yet to make his team debut following his Achilles injury. The 35-year-old winger played in just five games for the Hurricanes last season before getting hurt, so it's unclear what type of player fantasy managers should expect. Still, Pacioretty has six 60-point campaigns under his bet and has reached the 20-goal threshold eight times, making him an intriguing option once cleared to play.