Pacioretty (Achilles) won't play Saturday against Nashville, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Pacioretty's next chance to make his season debut will be Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He skated alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Matthew Phillips on Thursday, which could be where he lines up when he is ready to play.
