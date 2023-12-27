Pacioretty (Achilles) won't make his season debut Wednesday versus the Rangers, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Pacioretty is close to playing though, so perhaps he'll draw into the lineup Friday against the Islanders. The 35-year-old might be eased into the lineup when he does return, but he's likely to eventually serve in a top-six role with Washington. Pacioretty provided 46 goals and 91 points in 92 appearances over his previous three campaigns.