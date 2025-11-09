Schafer scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-2 win over Baie-Comeau on Sunday.

Schafer has three goals and three assists during a six-game point streak. He's picked up the pace after a slow start and now has six goals and seven assists over 15 appearances. The German winger is a Capitals prospect, selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He still needs to work on his offense, but he has coveted size that could make him a good checking winger in the long run.