Schafer was the 96th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Schafer spent the vast majority of last season in the top German league as a 17-year-old. He managed just a goal and three points in 31 games, although he was dominant in 15 games at the U20 Jr. level (12 goals, 35 points). Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Schafer is massive. He carves out space in the offensive zone and is dangerous on the forecheck. The Capitals will almost certainly allow Schafer to develop in Germany for the next couple seasons.