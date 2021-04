Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated Raffl (upper body) was cleared to resume taking contact, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Laviolette went on to suggest that Raffl was an option for Thursday's showdown against the Islanders, but a return date has not been finalized. The 32-year-old is expected to serve in a depth role after being acquired from the Flyers at the trade deadline and his fantasy upside remains fairly limited as a result.