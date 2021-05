Raffl registered a goal on four shots and dished out three hits Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Boston.

Raffl potted the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the third period, roofing a shot past Boston netminder Jeremy Swayman from a near-impossible angle along the goal line. It was Raffl's first goal in 10 games since being acquired from Philadelphia at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old had entered the regular-season finale with just two assists as a Capital.