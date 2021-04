The Capitals acquired Raffl via trade from the Flyers for a fifth-round draft pick Monday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Raffl signed with the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in 2013, and he has collected 150 points across 504 career NHL games, including eight points this season. The 32-year-old will mainly serve as depth for the Capitals during their playoff push. His first chance to make his Capitals debut is when the Flyers come to town Tuesday.