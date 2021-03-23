Sgarbossa was re-assigned from AHL Hershey to the taxi squad on Tuesday.
Sgarbossa has contributed two assists in five games with the Capitals during the pandemic-shortened season. With a logjam of centers ahead of him on the depth chart, the 28-year-old is expected to serve as a reserve option and therefore remains largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Dishes helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Notches helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Receives promotion•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Shifted to taxi squad•