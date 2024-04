Sgarbossa tallied an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Sgarbossa has points in consecutive games and has tied his career-high of seven points from the 2016-17 season. The 31-year-old is likely to remain with the Capitals for the balance of the campaign given that he is no longer eligible to suit up for AHL Hershey's upcoming playoff run, but may struggle to see regular ice time once Tom Wilson (suspension) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) return.