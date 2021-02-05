Sgarbossa tallied an assist during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Sgarbossa has two helpers in five games since being called upon to help fill the center void in Washington with Evgeny Kunzetsov (COVID-19) and Lars Eller (upper body) on the shelf. The 28-year-old is likely headed back to the taxi squad or AHL Hershey once Washington is fully healthy, so he isn't much of a fantasy consideration.