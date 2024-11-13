Sgarbossa was assigned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday.
Sgarbossa has a goal and one assist in three appearances with the Capitals this season. His return to the AHL comes after Washington acquired Lars Eller from Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
