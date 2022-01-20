Sgarbossa was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Sgarbossa has not played in the Capitals' last four games, instead serving as a healthy scratch. He'll move to the taxi squad to make room for defensemen Michal Kempny.
More News
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Promoted to active roster•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Added to active roster•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Joins taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Demoted to AHL•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Chips in helper Sunday•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Joins active roster•