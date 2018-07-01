Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Gets one-year deal from Capitals
Sgarbossa inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Capitals on Sunday.
Sgarbossa tallied 16 goals and 24 assists in 68 games with AHL-Manitoba in 2017-18. The 25-year-old is expected to spend the balance of the season in the minors, but could be called up to the big leagues in the event of an injury.
