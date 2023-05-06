Sgarbossa signed a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Sgarbossa spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey, tallying 21 goals and 58 points in 60 games. The 30-year-old forward has 65 games of NHL experience and will serve as organizational depth next season.
