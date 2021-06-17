Sgarbossa signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Thursday.

Sgarbossa spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, picking up 10 points through 14 games, but he also drew into five games with the Capitals, notching two helpers over that span. The 28-year-old forward will likely continue to spend most of his time with AHL Hershey for the duration of his two-year extension.