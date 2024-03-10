Sgarbossa tallied a goal while logging 10:08 of ice time during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Sgarbossa has three goals and five points in 15 games since being recalled to fill the void while Evgeny Kuznetsov was in the league's Player Assistance Program. With the latter having since been traded to Carolina, the 31-year-old could get an extended look as the Capitals chase down a playoff spot, but he could struggle to find regular ice time once Nic Dowd (upper body) returns from the injured list.