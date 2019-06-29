Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Nets two-year, two-way deal
The Capitals signed Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way deal Saturday that will earn him $700,000 at the NHL level and $407,500 at the AHL level.
Sgarbossa last appeared in the NHL during the 2016-17 season, but he lit up the AHL last year to the tune of 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) over 75 games. The winger will likely be given a shot in training camp to open the season with the Capitals.
More News
