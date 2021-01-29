Sgarbossa tallied an assist and won three of seven faceoffs taken during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
Sgarbossa has acquitted himself well on the fourth line with Daniel Carr and Daniel Sprong, but is likely headed out of the lineup once Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) and Lars Eller (upper body) return to action.
More News
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Receives promotion•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Shifted to taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to bus league•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to minors•