Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Sgarbossa is in line for a heavy workload with AHL Hershey should he clear waivers after posting 13 goals and 40 points in 39 games with the Bears during the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to bus league•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to minors•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Nets two-year, two-way deal•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Gets one-year deal from Capitals•
-
Jets' Michael Sgarbossa: Healthy entering 2017-18 season•