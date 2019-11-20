Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Promoted to top level
Washington recalled Sgarbossa from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Nicklas Backstrom won't play Wednesday against the Rangers due to an upper-body injury, so Sgarbossa will likely draw into the lineup immediately and fill a bottom-six role against New York. The 27-year-old pivot has racked up 14 points in 17 AHL games this campaign.
