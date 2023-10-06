Sgarbossa was placed on waivers by Washington on Friday.
Sgarbossa had 21 goals and 58 points in 60 outings with AHL Hershey last season. Unless he's claimed off waivers, Sgarbossa is expected to start the 2023-24 back with Hershey.
