Sgarbossa was called up by Washington on Wednesday.

If Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness) ends up not being an option Wednesday versus Florida, then Sgarbossa might draw into the lineup. Although Sgarbossa has seen success with AHL Hershey this season -- three goals and 12 points through 11 contests -- the 31-year-old will likely serve in a bottom-six role with the Capitals if he plays at all.