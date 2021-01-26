Sgarbossa was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Sgarbossa could make his season debut in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders. The 28-year-old played just two games with the big club last year. Through 50 career NHL games, Sgarbossa has posted 10 points and 23 PIM.
