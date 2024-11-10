Sgarbossa was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday.
It's likely just a paper move, as Sgarbossa tallied a goal and assist Saturday after rejoining the Caps lineup. With Sonny Milano (upper body) sidelined, expect Sgarbossa to rejoin Washington ahead of their next game Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.
