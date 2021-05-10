Sgarbossa was reassigned from Washington's taxi squad to AHL Hershey on Monday.
He was replaced on the taxi squad by Philippe Maillet. Sgarbossa has two assists in five games with the Capitals this season and 10 points in 13 AHL appearances.
