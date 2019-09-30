Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to minors

Sgarbossa was waived by the Capitals for the purpose of reassignment Monday.

Sgarbossa hasn't played in the NHL since suiting up 29 games for the Panthers during the 2016-17 season. He had his best minor-league output last year for AHL Hershey, racking up 30 goals and 65 points over 75 games, and he added a valuable physical touch with 91 PIM. The 27-year-old will return to Hershey if he clears waivers.

