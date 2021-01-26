Sgarbossa was placed on the taxi squad Monday according to TSN's transactions list.
Sgarbossa was waived earlier this month and will likely spend most of the season with AHL Hershey. He was scoreless in two games with Washington last year, his first NHL action since the 2016-17 season.
More News
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to bus league•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Sent to minors•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Nets two-year, two-way deal•
-
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Gets one-year deal from Capitals•