The Capitals reassigned Sgarbossa to the taxi squad Sunday.

The 28-year-old has seen action in the past five games while filling in for injured forwards, collecting two helpers over that span. To replace Sgarbossa, the team recalled Philippe Maillet ahead of Sunday's game against the Flyers, and he's expected to make his NHL debut. As more forwards return to action Sgarbossa is expected to spend most of his time between the taxi squad and minors this season.