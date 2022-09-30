Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
